Mending Spirits Animal Rescue process

Tracy Zins is in to talk about Mending Spirits Animal Rescue’s process for taking pets in and how to foster or adopt a rescue.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many animal rescues take in cats and dogs, but Mending Spirits takes in almost any pet you can think of. Tracy Zins is in to talk about Mending Spirits Animal Rescue’s process for taking pets in and how to foster or adopt a rescue.

For more information or if you want to volunteer or donate, you can check out their website or Facebook page.

