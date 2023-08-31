Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MercyOne to close Albert Lea clinic at end of the year

MercyOne Wellness Center
MercyOne Wellness Center(KCRG)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center announced that it will be closing its Albert Lea location at the end of the year.

The clinic opened in July 2021 and is citing the impact to health care systems caused by the pandemic, among other things, for its closing.

MercyOne released the following statement:

“Like all health care systems, MercyOne must reduce costs and redistribute resources to ensure we can continue to fulfill our Mission with a focus on providing high-quality patient care. Despite our best intensions, the impact to health care systems caused by the pandemic and worsened by an increasingly difficult workforce recruitment environment, paired with the differences in regulatory clinical practice crossing into Minnesota have created barriers we’ve been unable to overcome. Therefore, MercyOne has made the painful decision to close our location in Albert Lea by the end of the year. There are opportunities for colleagues to transition to other MercyOne facilities. Patient care remains a top priority and all patients will be invited to continue their care at another MercyOne location most convenient to them.”

MercyOne

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead

Latest News

FILE -- A MnDOT project finishing up construction is on the roundabout on Highway 13 and Le...
New roundabout partially open to traffic
Minnesota State Patrol is rolling out body cameras on all patrol officers and Mankato Public...
Nicollet County Sheriff’s office looks to utilize body-worn cameras
Beginning this month, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office plans to adopt a proposed body-worn...
Nicollet County Sheriff’s office looks to utilize body-worn cameras
A MnDOT project finishing up construction is on the roundabout on Highway 13 and Le Sueur...
New roundabout partially open to traffic
Blue Earth County high school & middle school students have a chance to win big through their...
‘Laws of Life’ essay contest celebrating 25 years