Minnesota DNR offers free entrance to state parks Sept. 9

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be not be requiring vehicles permits...
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be not be requiring vehicles permits for all 75 state parks and recreation areas Saturday, Sept. 9.(KEYC News Now)
By Ali Reed
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be not be requiring vehicles permits for all 75 state parks and recreation areas Saturday, Sept. 9. They call it a “Free Park Day,” which takes place four times a year.

“September is such a great time to be outdoors as we look forward to the changing seasons,” said Ann Pierce, director of the Minnesota DNR Parks and Trails Division. “We hope Minnesotans who haven’t been to a state park before or haven’t visited in a while will come out to enjoy time in nature and make memories with friends and family.”

Visitors looking for certain recreational opportunities or amenities can use the ParkFinder tool (mndnr.gov/parkfinder) to find the best state park or recreation area for their trip.

For more information, visit the Minnesota DNR’s Free Park Days webpage (mndnr.gov/freeparkdays).

