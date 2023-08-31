Your Photos
Minnesota New Country School awarded $6K by Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.(Minnesota New Country School)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota New Country School has something to celebrate, after receiving a prestigious award.

The school was awarded $6,000 from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, after “legislative appropriation” from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Minnesota New Country School will offer 10 art- and cultural-related field trip experiences and one workshop with the Prairie Fire Children’s Theater during the 2023-24 school year to promote life-long appreciation of all art forms.

Several trips to theatres across the state have been planned, as well as tours of Southern Minnesota Art Galleries.

The trips are free for students and complimentary transportation will be provided.

