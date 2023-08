Minnesota Valley Lutheran football team eager for 2023 season

New Ulm, Minn. (KEYC) -AFTER A DISAPPOINTING END TO THEIR 2022 SEASON THE MINNESOTA VALLEY LUTHERAN CHARGERS ARE EXCITED TO BE BACK OUT ON THE GRIDIRON THIS UPCOMING FALL SEASON AND FOR A TEAM THAT GETS MOVED UP TO SECTION 2 DOUBLE A HEAD COACH JIM BUBOLTZ KNOWS HIS TEAM IS READY TO PROVE THEY BELONG.

“I LOVE IT WHEN GUYS HAVE GOALS, AND THEY GOT GOALS THIS YEAR AND THEY’RE DRIVEN, I LOVE THE FACT THAT WE’VE VERY COMPETITIVE SCHEDULE IN THE REGULAR SEASON.” Head coach Jim Buboltz said.

WITH MOVING UP TO A NEW CLASS PLAYERS KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS AND THE OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE CHARGERS TO PROVE THEMSELVES.

Senior FB/S Robbie Troublehorn said, “YEAH SO, I THINK THIS YEAR WE HAVE A GREAT OPPORTUNITY; WE’VE GOT A LITTLE TOUGHER SCHEDULE THIS YEAR THAN YEARS PAST. BUT I THINK IT’S A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO PROVE WHO WE REALLY ARE AND WHO WE ARE AS A FOOTBALL PROGRAM AND SHOW HOW FAR WE’VE COME. WE’VE GOT A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SHOW WHAT WE’VE BEEN WORKING ON ALL OFF SEASON.”

WITH VETERAN LEADERSHIP AND A HEALTHY SQUAD, THE CHARGERS ANTICIPATE A DEEP PLAYOFF PUSH THIS UPCOMING SEASON.

“WE HAD A REALLY GOOD TEAM AND INJURIES KIND OF MESSED UP OUR PUSH IN PLAYOFFS, BUT WE’VE GOT A LOT OF RETURNING GUYS. ESPECIALLY SKILLED POSITIONS AND Q-B COMING INTO YEAR 2, OUR RUNNING BACK HAS BEEN VARSITY SINCE FRESHMAN YEAR.” Said WR/CB senior, Bradyn Kube.

FOR THE CHARGERS THERE’S NO BETTER FEELING THAN HAVING THE SUPPORT BEHIND THEM OF THE CHARGER FAITHFUL.

Senior WR/CB Kyler Flunker said, “THE ASPECT OF EVERYONE TRYING TO MAKE EVERY GAME NO MATTER HOME OR AWAY. WE LOVE THE ENERGY THAT’S AT OUR GAMES AND WE LOVE THE SUPPORT THAT COMES TO OUR GAMES. JUST THE FOOTBALL TEAM IN GENERAL. JUST THE FAMILIES WE BRING AND THE FRIENDS WE BRING, IT’S A BIG ATMOSPHERE IN GENERAL AND WE LOVE IT.”

THE MINNESOTA VALLEY LUTHERAN CHARGERS WILL KICK OFF THEIR 2023 SEASON WITH A THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME STARTING AT SEVEN AS THEY TAKE ON SIBLEY EAST.

