Record temps possible with Labor Day weekend heatwave

We are going to turn up the heat this Labor Day weekend. Our anticipated heatwave is on track and will peak on Sunday and Monday with record high temps in the mid 90s. Parts of far western Minnesota and Iowa could see temperatures soar into the upper 90s or even 100 degrees or better. Unlike the last heatwave a couple of weeks ago, the humidity won’t be quite as high this time. But it will still be hot. A cold front will move through on Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures and a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Other than that, rain chances throughout the 10-day forecast period are very low.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures and humidity will climb as we head into Friday. Friday will be sunny, warm, and breezy with highs in the upper 80s. It will be warmer west of Mankato. Low to mid 90s are likely along and west of US Highway 71.

The heat will continue to build through the weekend with the heatwave peaking on Sunday and Labor Day as high temps climb into the mid 90s. In Mankato, mid 90s on Sunday and Monday will break high temperature records. The current standing records for both days are in the low 90s.

There is some good news: While our last heatwave brought 90-degree temps and dew points in the 80s, this time it won’t be as humid. This weekend, dew points will stay between 60 and 65 degrees. So, while it will still be hot and probably a little sticky at times this weekend, it won’t be unbearable like last time.

The heat will stick around through Tuesday with a cold front bringing cooler, more comfortable weather by the middle of next week. That front could bring a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms, but overall rain chances are low. Unfortunately, that will continue to be the case through most of next week. We know there are some places that really need some rain. The weather team will be keeping a close eye on the rain potential and will let you know if anything changes.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.