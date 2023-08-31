Your Photos
See Baubles & Bobbies at the State Fair

Ginger Neilon with Baubles & Bobbies to talk about the latest in jewelry and watches, along with shedding some light on their State Fair Booth.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are plenty of southern MN connections at the State Fair this year, so he’s one more to look out for! Ginger Neilon with Baubles & Bobbies is in to talk about the latest in jewelry and watches, along with shedding some light on their State Fair Booth.

You can find all the Baubles at the West End Market (The Blue Barn & Schells Amphitheater area).

