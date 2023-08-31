Your Photos
Sheriff dies in car crash while on the way to help others

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers died in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a domestic call Tuesday, according to state officials.(Wilcox County Sheriff's Office)
By Seth Feiner, Lenah Allen and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – A sheriff in Georgia was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon while responding to a call, according to officials.

The Wilcox County Coroner’s Office said Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers was declared dead at the scene. He was 52.

Authorities said Rodgers’ vehicle crashed into a culvert, and then a tree off of Highway 233, just north of Rochelle at 4 p.m.

WALB reports Rodgers was responding to a domestic call at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by state officials.

Georgia officials from across the state have expressed their condolences at the sheriff’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sheriff Rodgers, his family, and his work family,” Irwin County Sheriff Cody Youghn posted on his Facebook page.

The Rochelle Police Department released a statement from its chief of police which gave thanks to everyone who reached out at the news of Rodgers’ passing.

“I am honored to serve as a Chief in Wilcox County. It was an honor to work with Sheriff Robert Rodgers,” the statement reads. “He will surely be missed. If I can assist any of you in any way, during this time, please let me know.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said its employees lined up to watch the procession held for the sheriff as it left the GBI Central Crime Lab in Dry Branch Wednesday.

“Thank you Sheriff Rodgers for dedicating your life to service. We will keep your family, both blood & blue, in our prayers,” the GBI said in a social post.

Funeral services for Rodgers will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. local time in the Wilcox High School gym.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

