Springfield football gears up for 2023 season.

Springfield, Minn. (KEYC) -A 6-1 CONFERENCE RECORD AND AN 11-3 OVERALL RECORD IN 2022 THAT INCLUDED A SECTION 3A CHAMPIONSHIP AND A STATE RUNNER-UP FINISH

“IT’S LIKE THE ENTIRE TOWN WAS BEHIND US AND THAT’S YOU PLAY FOR,” said JAKOB NACHREINER

THE SPRING FIELD TIGERS HAVE THE KNOWLEDGE OF WHAT IT’LL TAKE TO GET BACK TO THE BANK THIS YEAR.

Head coach Adam Meyer said, “YEAH, OUR KIDS ARE HUNGRY, THEY WORKED EXTREMELY HARD THIS OFF SEASON, WE’VE BEEN VERY IMPRESSED WITH THE WORK IN THE WEIGHT ROOM, WE HAD A LOT OF GUYS TAKE THE LEADERSHIP ROLLS”

LEADERSHIP THAT STARTS AT THE TOP FOR THIS TIGER SQUAD, THAT FEATURES A HEAVY SPREAD THE BALL OFFENSE.

“WE JUST LOOK AT WHO OUR ATHLETES ARE, AND WHERE WE FEEL THAT THEY WOULD BE SUCCESSFUL, WE’VE GOT A LOT OF KIDS THAT LIKE TO RUN JUMP AND CATCH IT SO WE PLAY MORE RECEIVERS THAN MOST PEOPLE AND WE’VE BEEN FORTUNATE WITH THE STRING OF QUARTERBACKS THAT WE’VE HAD THE LAST 5 OR 6 SEASONS AS WELL. THAT OBVIOUSLY MAKES THE SPREAD OFFENSE TICK A LITTLE BIT,” Meyer finished.

FOR THE TIGERS KEEPING TRUE TO THEIR CHARISMA AND PLAYING WITH A CHIP ON THEIR SHOULDER.

KNOW THAT EVERYDAY WE GO INTO PRACTICE WITH 100% EFFORT AND WE ALL KNOW THAT WE FELL SHORT OF OUR GOAL LAST YEAR. BUT WE KNOW WHAT IT TAKES TO GET BACK THERE AND WE GOTTA CAPITALIZE THIS YEAR,” said JAKOB NACHREINER

“YOU JUST GOTTA COME BACK EVERYDAY WORK HARDER, JUST BE WHO YOU’RE TRYING TO BE, DO YOUR JOB.” Said Ashton Toll.

OF COURSE, BACKED BY A SMALL TOWN THAT STAYS TRUE TO THE MAROON AND GOLD IN HOPES THAT THEIR BOYS GO ALL THE WAY THIS YEAR.

Senior OLB/WR Danny Rogotzke said, “WHEN WE ARE AT STATE AND LOOKING UP IN THE STANDS FILLED WITH MAROON, IT WAS SOMETHING SPECIAL. I MEAN IT MAKES YOU WANNA PLAY HARDER AND IT’S A GOOD FEELING TO SEE THAT.”

“WE ARE A FAMILY, I THINK EVERYTHING WE DO, WE DO TOGETHER, AND WE ALL ENJOY EACH OTHER’S COMPANY,” said Sam Rummel, senior RB/LB.

SPRINGFIELD WILL OPEN THEIR SEASON TODAY AS THE TIGERS TAKE ON ADRIAN ELLSWORTH KICKOFF IS SET FOR SEVEN P.M.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.