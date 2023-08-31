Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Toastsy temps return with Labor Day Weekend heatwave

Temperatures expected to heat up for Labor Day Weekend with early September heatwave.
KEYC
KEYC(KEYC)
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures are expected to heat up with a Labor Day Weekend heatwave moving in.

It’s going to be a toasty holiday weekend with highs rising into the low-90s by Saturday and the mid-90s by Sunday. The heatwave will continue to lead to highs in the low to mid-90s through Monday, with some areas holding onto those temperatures throughout Tuesday. Winds will bring a warm breeze to the area from the south, ranging between 10 and 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph at times. The good news is, dew points through this heat wave will likely range from the upper-50s into the mid-60s, which means humidity will be much lower compared to the previous heatwave we had in the area. In other terms, we will not need our gills to be able to breathe while just walking outside. Despite the lower amount of humidity expected in the area, it is still important to pay attention to your body, your loved ones, and your pets. Making sure everyone is staying hydrated, as well as watching for signs and/or symptoms of heat related illnesses due to the high temperatures expected across the area.

Thankfully, a weak cold front is projected to move through the area on Tuesday, which will bring a shift in winds and a couple isolated shower chances throughout the day and night. Temperatures will hover in the upper-80s and low-90s Tuesday afternoon before dipping into the low to mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

The remainder of next week will gradually cool off as temperatures dip into the low-80s by Wednesday with winds continuing to range between 10 and 15 mph. Skies will remain mostly sunny with some passing clouds here and there. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s heading into the following weekend as sunshine continues to stick around.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
An investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Labor and Industry is underway after a Sleepy Eye...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Sizzling into September with a Labor Day weekend heatwave
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday 6pm Weathercast
Near seasonal conditions expected to continue ahead of major heat up for the holiday weekend.
Pleasant conditions cont. ahead of major heat up for Labor Day Weekend
Near seasonal conditions expected to continue ahead of major heat up for the holiday weekend.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-30-2023