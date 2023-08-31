Toastsy temps return with Labor Day Weekend heatwave

Temperatures are expected to heat up with a Labor Day Weekend heatwave moving in.

It’s going to be a toasty holiday weekend with highs rising into the low-90s by Saturday and the mid-90s by Sunday. The heatwave will continue to lead to highs in the low to mid-90s through Monday, with some areas holding onto those temperatures throughout Tuesday. Winds will bring a warm breeze to the area from the south, ranging between 10 and 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph at times. The good news is, dew points through this heat wave will likely range from the upper-50s into the mid-60s, which means humidity will be much lower compared to the previous heatwave we had in the area. In other terms, we will not need our gills to be able to breathe while just walking outside. Despite the lower amount of humidity expected in the area, it is still important to pay attention to your body, your loved ones, and your pets. Making sure everyone is staying hydrated, as well as watching for signs and/or symptoms of heat related illnesses due to the high temperatures expected across the area.

Thankfully, a weak cold front is projected to move through the area on Tuesday, which will bring a shift in winds and a couple isolated shower chances throughout the day and night. Temperatures will hover in the upper-80s and low-90s Tuesday afternoon before dipping into the low to mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

The remainder of next week will gradually cool off as temperatures dip into the low-80s by Wednesday with winds continuing to range between 10 and 15 mph. Skies will remain mostly sunny with some passing clouds here and there. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s heading into the following weekend as sunshine continues to stick around.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.