VINE to offer free arthritis program

WWSB
By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those who suffer from arthritis know that it can have a significant effect on their quality of life.

In fact, more than 58 million Americans, are living with arthritis.

To assist members of the community in their fight against arthritis, VINE will be offering a free six-week program this fall.

Walk with Ease, a program from the Arthritis Foundation, aims to promote health education, provide motivation, and offer tips to safely making walking a part of everyday life.

The program assists participants in getting into shape, walking more comfortably, improving flexibility, and reducing pain caused by arthritis.

Meetings will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Sept. 11 – Oct. 20, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at the VINE Adult Community Center.

Those interested in signing up for the Walk with Ease program must be capable of standing on their feet for 10 minutes or more without pain.

More information about the program, including how to sign up, can be found online or by calling (507) 386-5588.

