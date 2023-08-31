Walk-in access onto private land for hunters begins Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning Friday, hunters will have an additional 29,000 acres of private land to use for hunting.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) the acres of land cover 41 counties in western and south-central Minnesota.

Hunters are given permission to use these lands through the Walk-In Access program, which pays landowners to allow public hunting on their property.

For three dollars, hunters can access these lands from a half-hour before sunrise until a half-hour after sunset.

The use of private property runs from Sept. 1-May 31.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.