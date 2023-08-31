Your Photos
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say

One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same location, police said.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A 42-year-old man is dead after intruders kicked down the door of a home Wednesday night in Jackson, police said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Jayne Avenue and Willaman Street.

Jackson police said a 23-year-old woman, along with three men, all wearing masks, kicked down the back door, robbed the residents and killed a man before taking a 10-month-old baby at gunpoint.

Police told media sources that the man was shot to death.

Investigators said one of the suspects, 23-year-old Jazmyn Johnson, was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same location.

Johnson was charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, burglary of an occupied dwelling and kidnapping.

More charges and additional arrests are expected for the other suspects.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead

