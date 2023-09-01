Your Photos
City of North Mankato hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new roundabout

On Friday morning, the City of North Mankato hosted a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the roundabout project, which is expected to finally open up on Friday.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s official: the roundabout project on Lor ray drive and Howard Drive is expected to finally open up later today.

On Friday morning, the City of North Mankato Hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate an important project.

Work included reconstructing the existing four-way stop intersection into a single Lane roundabout.

The city said that the intersection near Castle Park and Dakota Meadows. Middle School sees significant traffic on school mornings and afternoons.

“The backups would come off all the way to the four-way stop and up the road here. Just people queuing up to get into the school,” said Luke Arnold, Public Works Director for the City of North Mankato. “And so what we’re hoping here is that it’s going to actually smooth that flow through the intersection, and then in the afternoons, as everybody’s leaving. A lot of people come out this way, and this was going to be a much smoother operation.”

Construction for this project began back in June.

The City of North Mankato says they are excited to open the roundabout before Dakota Meadow’s first day of school, which is next week.

