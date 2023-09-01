Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Clear Lake scam warning: scammers posing as real police officers

In Clear Lake, the police department is receiving several reports of scam phone calls to...
In Clear Lake, the police department is receiving several reports of scam phone calls to residents. Police say the scammers are calling and pretending to be local police officers, telling people they missed a court date or jury duty and owe the department money.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kendall Schears
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa. (KTTC) –More scam call reports are coming into police departments nearly every day.

In Clear Lake, Iowa, the police department is receiving several reports of scam phone calls to residents.

Police say the scammers are calling and pretending to be local police officers, telling people they missed a court date or jury duty and owe the department money.

Impersonators will often know the community member’s name and use an officer’s real name so it may seem real.

But authorities want to remind folks that the department will not call and ask for money under any circumstances.

If you do receive a call like this, hang up and contact your local police department and report the activity.

Click here to visit Clear Lake Police Department’s website.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead

Latest News

62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
FILE -- A MnDOT project finishing up construction is on the roundabout on Highway 13 and Le...
New roundabout partially open to traffic
Minnesota State Patrol is rolling out body cameras on all patrol officers and Mankato Public...
Nicollet County Sheriff’s office looks to utilize body-worn cameras
Beginning this month, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office plans to adopt a proposed body-worn...
Nicollet County Sheriff’s office looks to utilize body-worn cameras