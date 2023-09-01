Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base in Connecticut

On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.
On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.(Gray News)
By Jay Kenney and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.

Submarine Base Firefighters Local F-219 confirmed that crews are fighting a blaze that began around 6 a.m.

According to Norwich Firefighters Local 892, two buildings located on the property went up in flames shortly before.

Six fire hoses were reported to be in operation, officials say.

Companies from Groton, New London, Waterford, Mystic, Old Mystic, Gales Ferry and Norwich are responding.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead

Latest News

In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots litters a canal amid...
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
FILE - Old growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon river Trail on the Mt. Hood National...
Trump-era rule change allowing the logging of old-growth forests violates laws, judge says
Employee Lisa Bell dumps out a shovel full of mud as business owners and employees start...
Biden wants an extra $4 billion for disaster relief, bringing total request to $16 billion
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD