Governor Walz and daughter highlight fly fishing opportunities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz went fly fishing today with his daughter, Hope, on the Vermillion River. DNR shared more about the agency’s efforts to protect and manage the state’s trout population through fisheries and habitat management and stream restoration.

“I was grateful to spend time with my daughter Hope fly fishing on the Vermillion River today. Minnesota is fortunate to have outstanding outdoor opportunities all across the state that connect us to nature and to family and friends,” said Governor Walz. “These experiences are possible thanks to the work of the Minnesota DNR and its many partners to protect and restore habitat, support our fish hatcheries, and increase opportunities for more Minnesotans to get out fishing across the state.”

Investments in modernizing outdoor recreation opportunities in the state approved by the legislature and signed by Governor Walz during the 2023 legislative session will help ensure Minnesotans of all abilities and interests can enjoy world-class recreation experiences, whatever outdoor experience they choose. The $150 million dollar investments include $55 million to enhance fisheries and fishing infrastructure, $35 million to renew and rehabilitate public water accesses, and $10 million for restoring streams and modernizing water recreation-related infrastructure.

The Vermillion River is the largest stream in Dakota County and is popular for trout fishing. Habitat improvement projects in a portion of the stream support a healthy population of brown trout. Rainbow trout are raised in DNR hatcheries and stocked annually to provide added fishing opportunity.

