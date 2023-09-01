Your Photos
International Overdose Awareness Day

There are numerous efforts throughout the year to fight against substance addiction and overdose in the local community, such as Mankato’s Fentanyl Overdose Awa
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are numerous efforts throughout the year to fight against substance addiction and overdose in the local community, such as Mankato’s Fentanyl Overdose Awareness Day event each August, which allows community members to gather and share their experiences dealing with the loss of loved ones to substance overdose.

The month of September is “Celebrate Recovery Month” in Mankato, as declared earlier this year by Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad, who says that supporting those struggling with substance addiction is a point of emphasis for the city and its community groups.

“We’re always, you know, the cheerleaders, we’re the ones that want to help that person, and when we see them, and they have succeeded in their trying, the trials of life and so forth, what better thing to say to them ‘congratulations you did it, we are behind you 100 percent,” said Mayor Massad.

Mankato’s rehabilitation resources include the House of Hope, WEcovery and the Mayo Clinic.

On International Overdose Awareness Day, the U.S. Department of Health and Humans Services and the Health Resources and Services Administration announced grant funding for opiod programs around the county, including $1-million for rural Minnesota.

The funding will go toward implementing interventions to prevent, treat and care for opioid-exposed infants in rural communities.

