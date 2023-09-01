‘Laws of Life’ essay contest celebrating 25 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County high school & middle school students have a chance to win big through their writing.

The “Laws of Life” contest will be celebrating their 25th annual essay competition.

The competition allows for students to improve their writing skills... Especially when there’s a money incentive on the line. Students have the chance to win scholarship money for school. The highest prize is $2,000.

“I thought it was a really good thing for people for kids. To write and express their feelings. And that gives me a lot of joy that they’re trying to do better,” said Carl Schoenstedt.

Essays due for the 2024 essay competition will be due in January.

Winners for the competition will be chosen by April 1.

