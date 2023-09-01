Maverick Insider: MSU takes on Sioux Falls

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State football team battles Sioux Falls in the season opener.

Members of the team joined Sports Director Rob Clark ahead of the match-up to talk about the preparation for the first game of the season.

Later on Sports Extra, Rob took a look at some of the highlights from the team’s 54-26 victory over the Cougars.

Check out highlights from this week’s edition of Sports Extra.

