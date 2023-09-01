Maverick Insider: MSU takes on Sioux Falls
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State football team battles Sioux Falls in the season opener.
Members of the team joined Sports Director Rob Clark ahead of the match-up to talk about the preparation for the first game of the season.
Later on Sports Extra, Rob took a look at some of the highlights from the team’s 54-26 victory over the Cougars.
