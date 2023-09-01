Your Photos
MSU-Mankato spoils start of the Jim Glogowski era at USF

Mavericks pull away in second half behind more than 400 rushing yards to win 54-26
University of Sioux Falls head football coach Jim Glogowski
By Zach Borg and Maddie Brink
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - (RV) Sioux Falls hosted No.9 Minnesota State tonight in their season and home opener resulting in a 26-54 loss.

“We did some good things tonight, but there are some things to build on,” stated head coach Jim Glogowski. “We’ve got to be able to make plays and stop people from running the football and we’ve got to be able to make plays on offense. We certainly want to be better, but I’ve got to be better too. We’re going to continue to build on it and go from there.”

The Cougars opened tonight’s game strong holding the Mavs to just one touchdown in the first quarter. USF answered back in the second with a 23-yard pass from Adam Mullen to Carter Slykhuis before Nick Hernandez split the uprights to tie it at seven apiece.

Mankato responded with their only touchdown pass of the night but missed the extra point partway through the second. Following a muffed punt return by Mankato’s Trey Vaval, transfer quarterback Camden Dean rumbled in for a 10-yard touchdown to once again tie the game at 13 after a blocked extra point attempt. MSU would go on to finish the first half up 20-13.

Sioux Falls had a tough time stopping the Mankato run game come the second half when Shen Butler Lawson Jr. ran for 221 yards on nine attempts and four touchdowns just in the second half. USF gave up 34 points in the second half to ultimately start the season 0-1 since 2021.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

· Camden Dean recorded his first career touchdown at USF while rushing for 48 yards on 10 attempts. Dean also went 12-for-16 in the air totaling 151 yards and one passing touchdown.

· Tight end Mark Leonard led the Coo with five receptions for 91 yards followed by Carter Slykhuis and Travis Yohnke.

· Dylan Rudningen, along with Dean, paved the way on the ground combining for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

· Matt Goehring and Eli Schlangen each recorded 10 tackles followed by Garret Hoffman with eight.

USF will be back in action next Saturday as they hit the road to take on the University of Mary Marauders in Bismarck, ND. Kickoff is slated for 2:00pm at the Community Bowl.

