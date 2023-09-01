New roundabout partially open to traffic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One MnDOT project that is ending is construction on the roundabout on Highway 13 and Le Sueur County Road 28.

The south segment of the roundabout will remain closed to traffic as Hwy 13 south of County Road 28 remains under construction.

Also set to be completed is a pavement project on Hwy 13, from Lexington Avenue to Tri-City United High School. That is expected to be complete by Saturday evening.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.