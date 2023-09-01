Nicollet County Sheriff’s office looks to utilize body-worn cameras

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Another county sheriff’s office is putting new tech onto their uniforms.

Beginning this month, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office plans to adopt a proposed body worn camera policy.

The sheriff’s Office has been looking into using body worn cameras since last year before the idea was brought to the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners.

With the adoption of the body-worn cameras, Nicollet County would join Blue Earth, Brown and Watonwan in utilizing the technology on their officers.

