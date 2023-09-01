Your Photos
Nicollet County Sheriff’s office looks to utilize body-worn cameras

By Michael McShane
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Another county sheriff’s office is putting new tech onto their uniforms.

The sheriff’s Office has been looking into using body worn cameras since last year before the idea was brought to the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners.

With the adoption of the body-worn cameras, Nicollet County would join Blue Earth, Brown and Watonwan in utilizing the technology on their officers.

