Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Northland volunteer helps with recovery efforts after Hurricane Idalia

Wendy Frederickson will help out in Florida for the next two weeks.
Wendy Frederickson will help out in Florida for the next two weeks.(WLBT)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, FL. (Northern News Now) - Volunteers from around the country, including Northlanders, have been flocking to Florida to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Idalia.

Wendy Frederickson is from Virginia, Minnesota, and has been volunteering with the Red Cross for years.

She arrived in Tallahassee Wednesday just hours before Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

“When we got here, we were in an immediate shutdown because of the hurricane,” Frederickson said, ”We were in our hotel room for a whole day not able to leave. And then, this morning, we are hitting the ground running.”

Frederickson has spent her second day in Florida setting up field offices to help serve communities that saw storm damage. Two other Red Cross volunteers from the Northland will be joining Frederickson later this week.

She said she will stay in Florida for the next two weeks. The Northlander also volunteered after Hurricane Ian hit last year.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead

Latest News

62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
FILE -- A MnDOT project finishing up construction is on the roundabout on Highway 13 and Le...
New roundabout partially open to traffic
Minnesota State Patrol is rolling out body cameras on all patrol officers and Mankato Public...
Nicollet County Sheriff’s office looks to utilize body-worn cameras
In Clear Lake, the police department is receiving several reports of scam phone calls to...
Clear Lake scam warning: scammers posing as real police officers
Beginning this month, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office plans to adopt a proposed body-worn...
Nicollet County Sheriff’s office looks to utilize body-worn cameras