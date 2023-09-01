Potential record breaking temps with Labor Day Weekend heatwave

The Labor Day Weekend heatwave could potentially meet and/or break some record high temperatures before we start to cool off throughout next week.

The heatwave will start to move in throughout this afternoon despite highs topping out in the mid to upper-80s. We will have a beautiful breeze stick around the area with winds up to 20 mph and gusts between 25 and 30 mph at times. This breeze will die down overnight before increasing throughout Saturday as temperatures rise into the 90s.

Labor Day Weekend is going to be a toasty one with potential record breaking highs possible as temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s. Skies will be mostly sunny all weekend with winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph. Saturday we are looking at the low-90s with a record high of 93 set back in 1983. Sunday we are looking at possibly breaking the previous record high temperature, which was set in 1960 with a high of 92. We are looking at a high of 96 for Sunday afternoon. Monday may break another record, which was set back in 2007 with a high of 90. We are looking at a forecast high of 94 by the afternoon hours. Tuesday will be close to breaking a record, though a few degrees off from what we have forecasted. The record high for Tuesday was set in 1960 at 94 degrees, and we have a forecast high of 90 by the afternoon hours.

Tuesday night a weak cold front is projected to move through the area. This will bring a slight increase in cloud coverage with a chance for a few late night to overnight showers and thunderstorms to help cool us off.

After Tuesday, the remainder of next week into the following weekend will be much cooler as skies return to mostly sunny by Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the upper-70s for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons before ranging from the upper-70s and low-80s for Friday through the following weekend.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.