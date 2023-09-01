Progress report on southern Minnesota MnDOT projects

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - ”October is going to be a very busy time. And you know, with all this going on, very, very busy season.”

MnDOT says the average construction season is $80 million worth of projects.

This year, they are delivering $140 million, almost doubling the work this season.

“It does make it a little tough to deliver the program, but that’s when we rely on our partners with the consultants, we work with our tech schools, to get training programs there, and get student workers and different levels of knowledge, coming into the program and helping us out with our staffing.”

This summer, MnDOT crews had their hands full with construction projects from Montgomery, New Ulm, Madelia, Lewisville, to St Peter, and more.

“It’s a big push right now. We have only two months of good weather to work. So we’re pushing hard to get things wrapped up.”

Some of the current projects include repaving HWY 22 from Mapleton to Wells, a roundabout in Montgomery, work in Madelia on Highway 15 and 60, and HWY 90 in Blue Earth, and finishing the HWY 14 project which spans New Ulm to Rochester.

One project that gets a lot of attention is in the heart of St. Peter.

“It was the northbound lanes of 169 that were completed in early July, we switched to stage 2 on the southbound lanes, which included, city, utilities of water, main and sanitary sewer. We are now paving that stretch of road and tying things together for the completion of this project by early October.”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.