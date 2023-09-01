Record heat this Labor Day weekend

Temperatures continue to climb as we head into Labor Day weekend. It’s going to be a hot one with record high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s by Sunday and Monday. Parts of far western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa will get even warmer, with temperatures of 100 degrees or more possible in some places. The good news is that, unlike the heatwave we had a couple of weeks ago, it won’t be as humid. But it will still be hot. The warm temperatures and lower humidity will elevate the grassland fire danger risk. So, be careful with your campfires this weekend. A cold front is set to move through on Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures and a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Other than that, rain chances throughout the 10 Day Forecast period are very low.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Saturday will be sunny and warmer with high temps climbing into the low 90s. This heat wave will peak on Sunday and Monday with record high temperatures in the mid 90s. West of Mankato, especially along and west of US Highway 71, temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and possibly even over 100 degrees in some locations.

There’s some good news: While our last heatwave brought 90-degree temps and dew points in the 80s, this time around it won’t be as humid. This weekend, dew points will stay between 60 and 65 degrees. That will keep the heat index fairly close to the actual temperature. So, while it will still be hot and perhaps a bit sticky at times this weekend, it won’t be nearly as obnoxious as the last heatwave.

The heat will stick around through Tuesday with a cold front bringing cooler, more comfortable weather by mid-week. This front might produce a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, but overall, rain chances are low. Sadly, this looks set to continue through most of next week. We’re aware that some areas desperately need rain. The weather team will be keeping a close eye on any rain potential and will update if anything changes.

