Ronald McDonald House fundraiser, ‘Sleeves for Support,’ begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 220 participating McDonald’s locations in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Ironwood, Michigan have “Sleeves for Support” available while supplies last. The sleeves are available for a $5 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). The fundraiser is a partnership between local McDonald’s owner/operators and Coca-Cola.

The insulated sleeves are designed for McDonald’s large 30-ounce cups to keep beverages colder longer, and are decorated with Coca-Cola and McDonald’s logos. All proceeds from sleeve donations will support RMHC’s Minnesota-based chapters: RMHC-Upper Midwest (RMHC-UM) in Minneapolis, and RMHCMidwest | MN, WI, IA in Rochester. The goal is to raise more than $200,000.

Ronald McDonald Houses serve as homes for families who travel hundreds of miles for medical treatment for their kids. They help keep families close to the care and support they need during a child’s serious illness. Families stay for free and receive daily, freshly prepared, home-cooked meals, access to free laundry services, children’s activities and more.

“As local owner/operators, there is nothing we take pride in more than supporting our Ronald McDonald Houses, where families stay together during the most difficult time of their lives,” said owner/operator and McDonald’s Minnesota Co-Op president Melissa Kennedy. “We’re truly grateful for our customers’ support of this wonderful cause, and hope they purchase a beverage sleeve to help us help families.”

Minnesota is home to six RMHC locations: four in the Twin Cities, one in Duluth and one in Rochester.

