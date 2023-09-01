Sports Extra: Fall Week 1

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Check out highlights from this week’s edition of Sports Extra.

PART I:

Check out highlights from this week’s edition of Sports Extra.

HS FOOTBALL:

Mankato West vs. Northfield

Fairmont vs. TCU

Cathedral vs. Mountain Lake

MVL vs. Sibley East

Part II:

Check out highlights from this week’s edition of Sports Extra.

HS GIRLS SOCCER:

Mankato East vs. Northfield

New Ulm vs. Waseca

NCAA Football:

MSU vs. USF

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.