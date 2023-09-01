Your Photos
Sports Extra: Fall Week 1

Check out highlights from this edition of Sports Extra.
By Rob Clark , Haley McCormick, Tony Peregrin and Ali Reed
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Check out highlights from this week’s edition of Sports Extra.

PART I:

HS FOOTBALL:

Mankato West vs. Northfield

Fairmont vs. TCU

Cathedral vs. Mountain Lake

MVL vs. Sibley East

Part II:

HS GIRLS SOCCER:

Mankato East vs. Northfield

New Ulm vs. Waseca

NCAA Football:

MSU vs. USF

