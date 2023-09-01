UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Le Sueur County have identified the two people who died in a motorcycle crash earlier this week.

62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of Mankato, were killed after their motorcycle crashed into a minivan Monday night.

Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office says the two were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Hill Street and Rabbit Road in Kasota.

According to authorities, neither person was wearing a helmet at the time of the fatal crash.

The minivan driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the sheriff’s office adds that an investigation is ongoing.

