VINE to offer free arthritis program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The adult VINE Community Center in Mankato will soon offer a free program to help people impacted by arthritis.

The program consists of meeting with a lifestyle coach for the entire six weeks. Community members can learn everything from what kind of shoes to wear to how their medication may be interacting with arthritis. Participants can also take part in stretching and walking exercises.

“The program is a great Outreach to the community members, as it’s one of the most effective ways walking overall for everyone, but especially with people that are arthritic diagnosis. And to be able to do this for the community is such a great Network opportunity for them, especially since we offer it free for anyone,” said Jen Wunderlich.

This program will meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Sept. 11 through Oct. 20 from 11:30 to 12:30. If you want to participate, it’s advised that you contact the adult vine community center to register.

