Hot Labor Day weekend

KEYC(KEYC)
By Emily Merz
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Things are continuing to heat up as we progress through this weekend.

Temperatures reached the lower 90s Saturday, and will continue warming up as we approach Labor Day Monday. Record breaking high temperatures in the mid and upper 90s are likely Sunday through Tuesday. While it will be very hot and sticky at times, the good news is that we aren’t expecting humidity as intense as what we experienced with our last heat wave a few weeks ago.

A Heat Advisory is currently in place for counties closer to the Twin Cities and the Wisconsin border. While the counties in our coverage area are currently excluded from this, it is possible the Advisory could expand into our counties. Keep this in mind if you’re traveling or spending time outdoors this holiday weekend.

With dry conditions and increased wind speed, fire weather conditions are elevated. Keep this in mind if you’re planning on having any campfires.

We are looking at a very dry forecast ahead, with a very small chance of seeing a few isolated showers Sunday afternoon. The next chance for thunderstorms may be Tuesday afternoon and evening, but the exact timing and locations are still uncertain at this point.

