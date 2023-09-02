Your Photos
Lor Ray and Howard Drive roundabout opens

The city said that the intersection near Castle Park and Dakota Meadows Middle School sees significant traffic on school mornings and afternoons.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s official, the roundabout project on Lor ray drive and Howard Drive is expected to finally open up later today.

Work included reconstructing the existing four-way stop intersection into a single Lane roundabout.

“The backups would come off all the way to the four-way stop and up the road here. Just people queuing up to get into the school. And so what we’re hoping here is that it’s going to actually smooth that flow through the intersection and then in the afternoon’s as everybody’s leaving, a lot of people come out this way, and this was going to be a much smoother operation,” said Luke Arnold.

Construction for this project began back in June.

The city of North Mankato says they are excited to open the roundabout before Dakota Meadow’s first day of school, which is next week.

