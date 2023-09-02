Owatonna looks to promote inclusion with ‘welcome week’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Owatonna is holding a welcome week starting Sept. 7. It’s full of events to create fellowship within the community.

“We want Owatonna to feel like home for everyone. And we hope that everyone who attends our events gets a sense of pride in our community and also gets a better feeling for being neighbors with everyone and really being a cohesive single community,” said Chairman Ethan Cords.

This event will focus on immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community, people of color, senior citizens, veterans, and handicapped individuals.

“It feels amazing knowing that there is people out there who do support us and love us to who we are, even though there’s days where there are people who judge and. Don’t support or if they really mean and cruel things. I think it’s pretty cool,” said Audrina Mata.

The kickoff of the series of events will start next Thursday in downtown Owatonna. This will give community members the opportunity to visit the OHRC commissioners in Central Park.

“I’m looking forward to just being a part of a group of. People that are all. Community pillars here and representing a small niche of that community that takes. Care of our elders,” said Quinn Meyer.

The last event will be held on Sept. 21 to promote peace and educate community members about access to justice and housing.

“Everyone is unique and special in their own ways, and no one is ever going to be the same by color and not by anything like we’re all different and we’re all going to be different. And just because we look different, we do different things. We act different ways. It’s not mean we’re not human and we don’t have feelings. Everyone deserves to be treated the same way,” said Mata.

