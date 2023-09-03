Fire damages Mankato mobile home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A mobile home in Mankato is damaged by fire Saturday night.

Fire crews were called just before 8:45 Saturday night to a report of a possible fire at 192 Lime Valley Drive.

When they arrived, crews found the home fully on fire. The Eagle Lake Fire Department assisted on scene. There were no injuries, and no one was believed to home at the time of the fire.

Damages are estimated at approximately $20,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.