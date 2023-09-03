Gustavus wins big over Buena Vista in first football game of the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus won their first game of the season on Saturday with a 51-7 victory over Buena Vista.

Gustavus plays next Saturday, September 16th against University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin with a 1:00 pm kickoff time.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.