Gustavus wins big over Buena Vista in first football game of the season

Gustavus wins first game of the season 51-7.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus won their first game of the season on Saturday with a 51-7 victory over Buena Vista.

Gustavus plays next Saturday, September 16th against University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin with a 1:00 pm kickoff time.

