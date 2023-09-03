Gustavus wins big over Buena Vista in first football game of the season
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus won their first game of the season on Saturday with a 51-7 victory over Buena Vista.
Gustavus plays next Saturday, September 16th against University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin with a 1:00 pm kickoff time.
Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.