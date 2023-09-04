Another record high temperature likely for Labor Day

After breaking the old record high temperature in Mankato by 1° on Sunday (92 set in 1960) we are likely going to do it again for our Labor Day. Look for highs in the lower to middle 90s, with some of us yet again close to that 100° mark. The record high for Mankato is 90° set in 2007. Thankfully, it’s not going to be as humid as it was with our most recent heatwave. Then, dewpoints were closing in on 80. Today, they’ll be in the 60s and there will be a breezy south wind gusting to near 30 mph at times. A storm system moving into the region is going to bring some relief from the heat and also the chance for some spotty showers and thunderstorms. While the rain chances aren’t going to be all that great, the relief from the heat will be. Any rain chance will exit Wednesday morning. We’re left with one last warm day Tuesday with highs near 90, then it’s much more comfortable and cooler, with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

