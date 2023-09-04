Your Photos
Hot, dry weather affecting summer harvest

Only two vendors make it to Labor Day famer’s market
The warm, dry weather has been an ongoing struggle all year long, forcing farmers to do whatever they can to make their crops successful in a hostile environmen
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A holiday with temperatures in the 90s can be a tough sell for people to brave the elements, but that didn’t stop the North Mankato Farmer’s Market from continuing as usual.

The market opens every Monday throughout Summer and Fall, but on Labor Day only two vendor stands set up shop.

Despite the lack of vendors however, there was a consistent stream of customers eager to get their fresh vegetables, and the vendors say that they don’t regret braving the difficult day at the market.

“We’re glad that we came because there are quite a few customers that come in, they’re looking for their sweet corn, they’re looking for their beans or their peppers, they’re planning on canning. And so we’re glad to be able to be here and provide that service for them even though it’s quite warm today,”

The warm, dry weather has been an ongoing struggle all year long, forcing farmers to do whatever they can to make their crops successful in a hostile environment.

“We’ve got a lot of drip tape down, and it helps a lot with the drip tape otherwise everything would be dried up. But some more rain would be nice to have,”

Despite those high temperatures, September has arrived, and farmers are now turning their attention towards fall crops such as pumpkins and squash, which farmers say are looking good thanks to some well timed rainfalls towards the end of the summer.

“We’ve gotten a few really crucial rains, rainfalls, and so that has really helped us bring some crops to market that might not have even made it we wouldn’t have gotten those rains,”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

