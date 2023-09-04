KEYC News Now nominated for Regional Emmy Award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now has been recognized by our peers with a nomination for a Regional Emmy award.

The nomination is from the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

KEYC News Now was nominated for our 6 PM Newscast on March 29, 2023 for coverage of the 25th Anniversary of the Comfrey and St. Peter Tornado.

The Regional Emmy Awards recognize achievement in varies categories of news, weather, sports and other video programming by broadcasters, cable, public access, and other video producers in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and North and South Dakota.

The awards gala is in October.

You can view all the nominations here.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.