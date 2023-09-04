Mankato community collage transforms Coffee Hag

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It took one month to transform the Coffee Hag into this big photo exhibition which consists of 800 portraits. This collage will run until Sept. 30.

“I thought it was a neat idea to do with my two littles and so we signed up for a time slot and showed up at number 4. It took a little bit because he had quite a few walk-ins. But overall, it was a really fun experience. He was really great at taking the pictures of us and my kids really enjoyed it and then we had some really nice pictures out of it,” said Blume.

This exhibit is meant to showcase the different people that represent Mankato along with bringing the community together through art.

“It’s been really cool. It’s been cool to see. Like, it kind of progress, how it started. Like everything was taken down. Everything was getting set up and now it’s like the final products finally up and it’s cool to see all the community members, but a lot of these faces, I recognize a lot of regulars at the coffee Hag, a lot of new faces too. It’s really cool,” said Karels.

Local resident and photographer Josh Madson partnered with the Coffee Hag, a local coffee shop in the community of Mankato, to put on an exhibition of a three dimensional photographic collage.

“You know it’s been really fun. The Coffee Hag is all about community. And focuses a lot on the community in Mankato. To have the chance to offer up the space to do this project was really a great idea,” said Melby-Kelley.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.