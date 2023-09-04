Your Photos
Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr’s three year engagement anniversary

Three years ago on this day, our morning meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr walked into a surprise from her partner... a candy proposal!
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
On September 4, 2020, Marc waited for Caitlyn to come home so he could propose to her.

He knelt on one knee with a wedding ring in one hand... and a candy ring-pop in the other.

Caitlyn says the proposal was a complete surprise.

Now, Caitlyn and her husband, Marc, are nearing their one-year wedding anniversary, anf the arrival of their first baby!

Congratulations to Caitlyn and Marc!

