Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota National Guard to help fight Louisana wildfires

Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, Louisiana on August 25, 2023.
Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, Louisiana on August 25, 2023.(Louisiana State Police)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the Minnesota National Guard will be heading to the state of Louisiana to help fight the severe wildfires causing destruction in the state.

Governor Tim Walz made the authorization on Friday. Louisiana’s Governor, John Bel Edwards, declared a state of emergency after his state began to experience abnormally high temperatures, historic drought, and dangerous wildfire conditions.

The Minnesota National Guard will be sending a team of around 10 to 12 service members and two black hawk helicopters to offer aerial support.

The team is expected to depart for Louisiana Tuesday.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

This Wednesday, a portion of East Main Street, between North Riverfront Drive and North Second...
Public Safety Training to cause road closure in Mankato Wednesday
Gustavus football opens season
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
Fire crews were called just before 8:45 Saturday night to a report of a possible fire at 192...
Fire damages Mankato mobile home