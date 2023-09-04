Your Photos
One more warm day, then a cool-down

By Emily Merz
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
More high temperature records were broken today, and we have one more warm day before we receive some relief.

With low moisture, dry grass/vegetation, and gusty winds, fires can spread quickly, so be sure to use extreme caution if your Labor Day plans include campfires or cookouts.

Tomorrow, we will slightly start our cooling trend as temperatures return to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will continue to be slightly uncomfortable.

Tuesday is when the much anticipated cold front moves through the region, dropping temperatures and bringing us some rain chances. The rain and thunderstorms will mainly be in eastern part of our region, but everyone has a chance of some scattered storms here and there. There is a slight threat of severe weather, with hail and strong winds being the main threats, but tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Storms will continue to be scattered throughout the day and into the evening and overnight, with some showers sticking around Wednesday morning. Rain totals are not expected to be impressive, with most places predicted to receive under a quarter inch. Of course, areas directly under heavier downpours could see more.

After that, we can look forward to comfortable temperatures in the 70s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Our next chance of rain may be Sunday and Monday.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

