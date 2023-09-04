Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Public Safety Training to cause road closure in Mankato Wednesday

This Wednesday, a portion of East Main Street, between North Riverfront Drive and North Second...
This Wednesday, a portion of East Main Street, between North Riverfront Drive and North Second Street, will be temporarily closed for a joint public safety training exercise.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A temporary road closure mid-week for Mankato drivers...

This Wednesday, a portion of East Main Street, between North Riverfront Drive and North Second Street, will be temporarily closed for a joint public safety training exercise.

The training is a collaboration between Mankato DPS and and the Minnesota 55th Civil Support Team.

According to officials, the road will close at around 7 a.m. and will reopen later in the day.

The training will be used to help officers be better prepared for emergencies.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, Louisiana on August 25, 2023.
Minnesota National Guard to help fight Louisana wildfires
Gustavus football opens season
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
Fire crews were called just before 8:45 Saturday night to a report of a possible fire at 192...
Fire damages Mankato mobile home