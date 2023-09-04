Public Safety Training to cause road closure in Mankato Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A temporary road closure mid-week for Mankato drivers...

This Wednesday, a portion of East Main Street, between North Riverfront Drive and North Second Street, will be temporarily closed for a joint public safety training exercise.

The training is a collaboration between Mankato DPS and and the Minnesota 55th Civil Support Team.

According to officials, the road will close at around 7 a.m. and will reopen later in the day.

The training will be used to help officers be better prepared for emergencies.

