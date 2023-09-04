Your Photos
Shining a light on local comedians

We’ve highlighted local musicians and artists over the past year, now it’s time to make room for our local comedians.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’ve highlighted local musicians and artists over the past year, now it’s time to make room for our local comedians. Dan Bacula is in with the Greater Mankato Area Comedy Coalition.

For those looking to show off their comedic skills, open mics will be hosted at the Circle Inn. You can check out the Greater Mankato Area Comedy Coalition’s Facebook for more information.

