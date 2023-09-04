Your Photos
Taking advantage of the final days of summer

In Mankato, families found a way to spend final summer days outside even though the temperatures were in the 90s.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - ”We did a park every day for the first three weeks right before school. We were doing like 3 hours a day. We went to New Ulm and the little swimming parks over there and whatever else we were trying, trying to go to various places,” said Heidi Cronick.

Beating the summer heat has been the theme of this year’s holiday weekend.

In Mankato, families found a way to spend it outside even though the temperatures were in the 90s.

“Well, we keep going We never stop. Are you kidding? 2-year-old, 14-year-old, two different bases we got to do everything,” said Abby Origas.

On Monday, Sibley Park and farm welcomed several families to their grounds.

“Burning out some energy before nap, obviously, and it’s beautiful out and it’s a great place to come to. So, he likes animals,” said Origas.

For others, the park and its amenities are a must every summer.

“Come to Sibley Park quite a few times, grilling out, I think, is my favorite. What is your favorite part of summer splash pad?” said Cronick.

“Splash pad!”

In the next weeks, these families will try to enjoy the outdoors as much as they are allowed.

“You like going to the lake? Splash pads are good too, huh?” said Cronick.

