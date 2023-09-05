Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Celebrating Kato Living’s first birthday!

Happy first birthday to Kato Living! Kato Living launched exactly one year ago today on Sept. 5 and what a year it has been!
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Happy first birthday to Kato Living! Kato Living launched exactly one year ago today on Sept. 5 and what a year it has been!

It has been and continues to be a labor of love for Lisa and Kelsey launching a daily lifestyle show is no small task, but they were up for the challenge.

Kato Living is are committed to keeping it local...it is important for us to make sure we are letting all of you know about your awesome neighbors, businesses and organizations making a difference in our lives in southern Minnesota.

Thanks to all of the guests who have been on the show, and thanks to the viewers for making the show possible.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

With nearly everything being digital these days, Memories Restored, Mankato was created to...
Covert home videos to a digital platform
Jason Lieske is in with Country Financial with some tips on how to best handle protecting items...
Keeping your kids’ stuff safe at college
Brett and Babs are local entrepreneurs who own an etching service, called “ETCHpressions.”
Customize your belongings with ETCHpressions
Jason Lieske is in with Country Financial with some tips on how to best handle protecting items...
Keeping your kids’ stuff safe at college