Celebrating Kato Living’s first birthday!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Happy first birthday to Kato Living! Kato Living launched exactly one year ago today on Sept. 5 and what a year it has been!

It has been and continues to be a labor of love for Lisa and Kelsey launching a daily lifestyle show is no small task, but they were up for the challenge.

Kato Living is are committed to keeping it local...it is important for us to make sure we are letting all of you know about your awesome neighbors, businesses and organizations making a difference in our lives in southern Minnesota.

Thanks to all of the guests who have been on the show, and thanks to the viewers for making the show possible.

