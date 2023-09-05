Cold front to bring t-storm chances, much cooler temps

A cold front is projected to move through the area Tuesday afternoon/evening bringing in isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm chances along with much cooler, more pleasant temperatures and conditions through the rest of the extended forecast.

Today will start off quiet, warm and humid with mostly sunny skies as temperatures rise into the upper-80s. With the humidity in the area, it will feel more like the 90s across the area through the early to mid afternoon hours. A cold front is projected to move through the area through the late afternoon and early evening hours bringing in a breeze, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms into the early night hours and cooler temperatures. We are watching some of these storms as we have a chance for strong to severe storms due to the sunshine, heat, and humidity through the first half of the day. As of right now, we are mainly watching for large hail and damaging winds. Though, a tornado or two cannot fully be ruled out despite the very, very low chance of one. As the front moves into and through the area, skies will gradually become partly to mostly cloudy and remain mostly cloudy through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy with some morning showers possible before gradual clearing starts to take place. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs hovering in the upper-60s and low-70s. Winds will be on the breezy side, reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Skies will gradually become mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with light winds returning to the area. Temperatures will rise into the low-70s across the area with winds up to 10 mph. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with pleasant conditions and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hover in the mid-70s across the area with winds reaching up to 10 mph throughout the day. Friday night will continue with mostly clear skies as temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start off mostly sunny before we have an increase in clouds move in throughout the day ahead of late night to overnight showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-70s across the area with winds increasing up to 15 mph. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with overnight showers and thunderstorms as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and night. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-70s across the area with winds reaching up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will remain mostly cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Monday morning.

Next week will start off mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms continuing throughout Monday morning and afternoon as temperatures hover in the low-70s. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy by Monday night, and remain partly cloudy through the remainder of the week. Temperatures will remain on the more pleasant side for this time of year with highs hovering in the upper-60s and low-70s Tuesday through Thursday as winds range between 10 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. We may have a few stray showers mixed in through the middle to end of next week with the partly cloudy skies expected.

