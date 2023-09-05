Governor Walz & Lieutenant Governor Flanagan welcome students back to school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As school kicked off today for many Minnesota schools, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor visited schools in Bloomington, Rochester, Columbia Heights and White Bear Lake today, to welcome students, educators and faculty back to school. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan also highlighted the new free school meals program, providing free breakfast and lunch for Minnesota students. Families are set to save thousands on school breakfast and lunch costs this year.

“As a former teacher and lunchroom supervisor for over 20 years, I know that putting resources behind our students, educators, and schools will set our students on a path of success,” said Governor Walz. “This school year, we’re saving families thousands of dollars in grocery bills and ensuring no kid has to learn on an empty stomach. In Minnesota, this is how we kick off the school year on a strong foot.”

“From providing free school breakfast and lunch to investing in student support and mental health resources, Minnesota is leading the way to make sure our kids succeed in and out of the classroom and support the hopes and dreams that the new school year brings,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “I’m proud of the investments we made to help family pocketbooks, protect the health and well-being of our children, and ensure that no student goes hungry.”

