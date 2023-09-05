Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Governor Walz & Lieutenant Governor Flanagan welcome students back to school

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan also highlighted the new free school meals...
Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan also highlighted the new free school meals program, providing free breakfast and lunch for Minnesota students.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As school kicked off today for many Minnesota schools, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor visited schools in Bloomington, Rochester, Columbia Heights and White Bear Lake today, to welcome students, educators and faculty back to school. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan also highlighted the new free school meals program, providing free breakfast and lunch for Minnesota students. Families are set to save thousands on school breakfast and lunch costs this year.

“As a former teacher and lunchroom supervisor for over 20 years, I know that putting resources behind our students, educators, and schools will set our students on a path of success,” said Governor Walz. “This school year, we’re saving families thousands of dollars in grocery bills and ensuring no kid has to learn on an empty stomach. In Minnesota, this is how we kick off the school year on a strong foot.”

“From providing free school breakfast and lunch to investing in student support and mental health resources, Minnesota is leading the way to make sure our kids succeed in and out of the classroom and support the hopes and dreams that the new school year brings,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “I’m proud of the investments we made to help family pocketbooks, protect the health and well-being of our children, and ensure that no student goes hungry.”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Labor Day brought in an attendance of 119,731, making this year’s cumulative total 1,835,826,...
Sixth highest attendance at Minnesota State Fair
The purpose and theme of the event is to empower older adults, rather than becoming victims of...
SouthPoint Financial Credit Union organizes Senior Fraud Prevention Seminar; Old Main Village to host
The U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced he will be visiting...
U.S. Education Secretary Cardona to visit Rochester Friday
Some of these services include a drive-thru, an ATM and a convenient location.
Waseca bank collects money to save local women, children’s living facility