Heatwave is ending; a few strong storms later today, tonight

The heatwave is almost over! A cold front moving across Minnesota will chase away those scorching temps with some scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, paving the way for a much cooler, comfy week ahead.

This afternoon? Still hot and sticky. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and a heat index feeling like mid 90s. We are currently tracking a cold front that is moving across Minnesota. This front will bring scattered strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon into the evening. The best chance of thunderstorms will be across central and northern Minnesota and areas along and east of I-35, but we could see a couple of stronger storms in our area as well. The primary severe threats are large hail and damaging straight-line wind gusts. The tornado threat is low, but an isolated tornado is possible. Unfortunately, storms will move relatively quickly, making heavy rain unlikely. However, some places could receive a half inch or more of rain. Rain will be confined to areas impacted by storms. Stay weather aware this afternoon into the evening. The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the situation and will have updates as storms develop.

After a brutally hot Labor Day weekend, the cold front will also bring much-needed relief. High temperatures will drop back to or even slightly below average with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and low to mid 70s on Sunday. There’s a slight chance of scattered showers or thundershowers from Sunday into Monday, but it’s too early for specific timing and location details. At this point, it doesn’t look like it will be significant. We’ll have updates on potential rain as we get closer.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.